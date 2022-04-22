Woman rescued after falling in toilet trying to get phone

QUILCENE, Wash. (AP) — A woman who accidentally dropped her cellphone into the hole of a pit toilet and fell in while trying to retrieve it had to be rescued by firefighters in Washington state. Brinnon Fire Department Chief Tim Manly said the woman had been using her phone when it fell into the toilet. He says she used dog leashes to try and get the phone and eventually used the leashes to tie herself off as she reached for it. That effort failed and she fell into the toilet headfirst. Firefighters passed her blocks to stand on to reach a harness, which they used to pull her out of the vault. The Kitsap Sun reports the woman was uninjured.