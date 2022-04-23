Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
Timbers and Real Salt Lake play to 0-0 tie

By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Zac MacMath had five saves and Real Salt Lake held off the Portland Timbers for a scoreless draw Saturday night. The Timbers remained undefeated in their past three games. They also played to a scoreless draw at Houston last Saturday. Real Salt Lake was routed 6-0 last weekend by NYCFC, and then lost an Open Cup match to third-division side Colorado Hailstorm 1-0 on Wednesday night. 

