Timbers and Real Salt Lake play to 0-0 tie

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Zac MacMath had five saves and Real Salt Lake held off the Portland Timbers for a scoreless draw Saturday night. The Timbers remained undefeated in their past three games. They also played to a scoreless draw at Houston last Saturday. Real Salt Lake was routed 6-0 last weekend by NYCFC, and then lost an Open Cup match to third-division side Colorado Hailstorm 1-0 on Wednesday night.