CDC: King County at ‘medium’ community level of COVID

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials say Washington state’s most populous county has moved from a “low” community COVID-19 level to “medium,” per federal guidance, as infection rates increase. The Seattle Times reports the King County’s top health officer said Monday that despite the movement upward within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community levels, there are no plans to reintroduce indoor masking or vaccine checks. Case rates have slowly risen in the county since late March, after statewide mask mandates ended and as omicron’s infectious subvariant, BA. 2, took hold. Infection rates remain much lower, however, than during the region’s previous spike in omicron cases.