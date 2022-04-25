Gas heating in new commercial buildings restricted in WA

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington State Building Code Council has adopted revisions to the state’s energy code that require new businesses and apartments to mostly use heat pumps to warm air and water starting next year. The Spokesman-Review reported that the council approved the changes on an 11-3 vote Friday. Efforts to restrict the use of natural gas in future commercial building heating systems in Washington stalled in the Legislature earlier this year. Under the revised code, new commercial buildings would have to use heat pumps for space heating except in certain cases. For water heating, 50% of water must be warmed by a heat pump system, while the rest can be heated by an additional source like electric resistance or fossil fuels. The new rules take effect on July 1, 2023.