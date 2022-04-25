In reversal, man pleads not guilty to fatally shooting cop

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — In a change of plans, a man has pleaded not guilty to aggravated first-degree murder in the shooting of Everett, Washington, police officer Dan Rocha. The Daily Herald reports Richard Rotter’s lawyer said last week that Rotter planned to plead guilty. But at a hearing Monday in Snohomish County Superior Court, Rotter entered three pleas of not guilty, for the murder charge and charges of unlawfully having a firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver. Charging documents say Rocha confronted Rotter March 25 because he appeared to be moving guns between two cars. Documents say Rotter fought with the officer and then fatally shot him.