Man who made threats related to sexual orientation sentenced

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man who ran a white supremacist website and sent letters that terrorized a community college professor was sentenced in federal court to four years in prison. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports 58-year-old Gary Franklin of Eugene pleaded guilty in January to two counts of threatening communications by mail. His prison term handed down Monday will be followed by three years of supervised release. The U.S. Department of Justice said in court documents that Franklin targeted the professor in part because of her sexual orientation. A forensic analysis done by the Oregon State Police Laboratory found Franklin’s fingerprints on the first letter.