Person dead, police officer wounded in truck stop shooting

AURORA, Ore. (AP) — A person was killed and an officer was wounded in a shooting outside a truck stop south of Portland near Auburn, Oregon. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says at about 6:15 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to the Flying J Truck Stop after a wanted person was seen outside. The Sheriff’s Office says that person barricaded inside of vehicle and the Marion County Interagency SWAT team was called. The Sheriff’s Office says a law enforcement officer was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment. The Sheriff’s Office said the officer’s condition was not available. The Sheriff’s Office says aid was given but the person was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are investigating.