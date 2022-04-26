Man who went on shooting rampage sentenced to 45 years

SEATTLE (AP) — A 36-year-old man convicted of crimes he committed during a shooting rampage in Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood in 2019 was sentenced to 45 years in prison. Tad Michael Norman pleaded guilty March 23 to murder, vehicular homicide, and three counts of first-degree assault. The rampage began after Norman walked out of an apartment and tried to carjack a vehicle, shooting the driver, who survived. Then he walked into the street and shot into a Metro bus, hitting the driver. Next he fatally shot the driver of a Prius. When police arrived, Norman drove away and crashed into another vehicle, killing the other driver.