Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

PORTLAND, Ore (AP) — Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, has tested positive for COVID-19. Wyden's office said Tuesday the lawmaker tested positive during a routine screening and is experiencing mild symptoms. He is working from home while in quarantine.

Wyden is the latest U.S. political figure in Washington, D.C. to announce a positive test. The White House says Vice President Kamala Harris has also tested positive for COVID-19 but is experiencing no symptoms.