Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms
PORTLAND, Ore (AP) — Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, has tested positive for COVID-19. Wyden's office said Tuesday the lawmaker tested positive during a routine screening and is experiencing mild symptoms. He is working from home while in quarantine.
Wyden is the latest U.S. political figure in Washington, D.C. to announce a positive test. The White House says Vice President Kamala Harris has also tested positive for COVID-19 but is experiencing no symptoms.
He must have been hanging out with Kamala.
Great vaccine they got there. Does it do anything? You were all fooled. Now whose laughing?