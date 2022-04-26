Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 10:20 AM

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., visits NewsChannel 21 in late January 2022
KTVZ
Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., visits NewsChannel 21 in late January 2022

PORTLAND, Ore (AP) — Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, has tested positive for COVID-19. Wyden's office said Tuesday the lawmaker tested positive during a routine screening and is experiencing mild symptoms. He is working from home while in quarantine.

Wyden is the latest U.S. political figure in Washington, D.C. to announce a positive test. The White House says Vice President Kamala Harris has also tested positive for COVID-19 but is experiencing no symptoms.

AP - Oregon-Northwest

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content