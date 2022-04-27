Crash in Beaverton, Oregon, kills 2, injures 4

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed and four others, including a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy, were critically injured after a Wednesday morning crash in Beaverton, Oregon.

KATU reports Beaverton police were called to the two-car crash just before 12:30 a.m.

Investigators say a Nissan Altima was driving southbound and ran a red light and hit a Washington County Sheriff’s Office patrol car.

Beaverton police said there were five people in the Nissan at the time of the crash.

Two people in the Nissan were pronounced dead at the scene.

The three other people in the car, including the driver, were taken to nearby hospitals and are in critical condition.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy involved in the crash was also taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.