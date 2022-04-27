Man sentenced for shooting at BLM employee

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A southern Oregon man was sentenced Tuesday for shooting at a Bureau of Land Management employee while the employee was taking photos of a campsite the man was occupying, officials said.

Scott Dye, 56, was sentenced Tuesday to time served and three years’ supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office — District of Oregon. Dye was in custody from June 2020 until his release after pleading guilty to assaulting a federal officer in December 2021.

According to court documents, on May 31, 2020, Josephine County Sheriff’s Office deputies and emergency personnel responded to an overturned school bus on BLM property. Dye as the bus owner in June was given days to vacate the property.

Dye tried to get BLM officers and others to move his bus and told people he was being harassed by nearby residents.

On June 17, a BLM employee in a government vehicle stopped near Dye’s encampment to take photos and soon after heard a window of his vehicle shatter. When the employee got back into the vehicle, a second round struck the steering wheel, sending shrapnel into the employee’s hand.