Police: Stolen van crashes into 2 pedestrians in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The driver of a stolen van crashed and injured two pedestrians in Portland on Friday, police said.

The Portland Police Bureau told KOIN 6 News reports that someone was driving the van in southeast part of the city shortly after 5 p.m. Friday and when police tried to stop it, the driver fled.

Spike sticks were set in the street by police but the driver kept moving after driving over them and crashed into another driver and two pedestrians, according to police.

Police say one pedestrian was severely injured. Both were taken to a hospital. Police say multiple people ran from the van after the crash. Authorities are searching for them.

KOIN said a crashed white box truck was in the middle of the street, along with several other damaged vehicles. Various car parts and other debris were strewn about.

Roads surrounding the scene were closed.