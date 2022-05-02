Crews search for hiker who sent up smoke signal in Gorge

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, Ore. (AP) — Search and rescue crews are looking for a hiker who may have sent up a smoke signal near Munra Point in the Columbia River Gorge.

Dispatchers received a call around 10:30 a.m. Monday from a person at the Bonneville Dam who spotted smoke from a signal fire near the top of a cliffside, KOIN-TV reported.

The caller said they used a scope to witness the apparent hiker in distress. Multnomah County deputies confirmed the sighting, activated Multnomah County Search and Rescue and sent a highly-skilled mountain rescue team known as the Hood River Crag Rats.

Two teams left the trailhead in an attempt to contact the hiker and determine the best rescue option around 1 p.m.

Munra Point is an exposed rocky viewpoint located west of Wahclella Falls. Police say that the Munra Point trail is not maintained and climbs approximately 2,000 vertical feet (610 meters) in two miles.