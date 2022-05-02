Man shoots suspected shoplifter at Gig Harbor grocery store

GIG HARBOR, Wash. (AP) — Gig Harbor Police say a 70-year-old man was arrested after he shot a 40-year-old man who he thought was stealing from a grocery store.

Police say they responded to a shooting at the Safeway on Point Fosdick Drive in Gig Harbor just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, the 70-year-old man identified himself as the shooter. Officers took a loaded 9mm handgun from the man.

Witnesses told police that the 70-year-old confronted the 40-year-old as he was leaving the store with merchandise, KOMO-TV reported.

The 70-year-old wrongly believed the 40-year-old was stealing and blocked the exit with his grocery cart and body. The two got into a fight and the 70-year-old reportedly pulled out his gun and fired two shots, hitting the 40-year-old in the neck.

The other shot went through the glass door of the grocery.

The 40-year-old was transported to St. Joseph Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was released later that night. The 70-year-old was booked into Pierce County Jail on one count of assault.