1 dead, 3 boats destroyed in fire on Duwamish River

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle firefighters were working to determine the cause of a fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon and that virtually destroyed three boats and a boathouse on the Duwamish River waterway near downtown.

It also left one person dead, KOMO-TV reported.

Firefighters said in a social media post that one person was injured during the blaze although it was not clear if anyone else was hurt. Crews were searching other boats as part of their investigation as firefighters worked to extinguish hot spots, authorities said.

Later in the day, Seattle Fire confirmed it found a person dead inside a boat, which was on fire earlier. It was not clear if anyone was in the boat at the time of the fire, which was reported around 1:45 p.m. in the 6300 block of 1st Ave. S. near State Route 99 and W. Marginal Way.

The fire sent thick plumes of black smoke into the air as flames shot airborne from the fire.

Officials did not immediately provide a damage estimate from the fire.