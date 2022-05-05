King County Sheriff’s SWAT team fatally shoots man

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — A King County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team fatally shot a man suspected of a felony assault with a firearm following a pursuit Wednesday in Federal Way, authorities say.

Police did not say how many officers were involved in the shooting, the Seattle Times reported.

Sheriff’s Office detectives located the man around 10:23 a.m. He had a warrant out for his arrest, according to a news release from the Valley Independent Investigative Team, which is investigating the incident and consists of seven South King County police departments.

The detective unit along with a SWAT team contacted the man who was in a vehicle and tried to take him into custody, but the man fled after hitting the occupied patrol vehicles, according to the release. A pursuit followed.

Officers stopped the man’s vehicle in Federal Way and SWAT officers tried to take him into custody again but “encountered a lethal threat..” Deputies shot the suspect and he died at the scene.

As of Wednesday night, authorities had not identified the lethal threat and gave no details of the man’s identity or the crime for which the sheriff’s office considered him a suspect.