Police investigate after 2 found dead in Tigard hotel

TIGARD, Ore. (AP) — Police are investigating after two men were found dead Friday morning a hotel in Tigard, Oregon.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports investigators from the Washington County Major Crimes Team were at the Embassy Suites Hotel. Authorities responded at 1:30 a.m. to a call about a disturbance with a weapon.

After searching the building, officers discovered two men were dead, the Tigard police said.

Detectives were trying to identify a suspect, who they believe left the scene.