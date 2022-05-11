Police: Woman fatally shoots her 2 kids, self in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — A 31-year-old woman in suburban Portland shot and killed her two children and herself, police said.

On Tuesday morning, officers and the East County Major Crimes Team found three people dead in an apartment, the Gresham Police Department said Wednesday in a news release.

After investigation and autopsies, police said it was determined that Ashley Palmer, of Gresham, and her two children, ages 9 and 5, died from gunshot wounds in a murder suicide.

No further details about the incident were released.

Police said in the news release that people experiencing a crisis can call the Multnomah County Mental Health Call Center at 503-988-4888, which is staffed at all times.