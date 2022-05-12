Police: Teen found dead in Beaverton park homicide victim

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — A 13-year-old girl found dead in a stream in a Beaverton park was the victim of a homicide, police said.

Milana Li’s body was found in a small stream Tuesday by officers who were responding to a call in Westside Linear Park. Police said an autopsy conducted Wednesday confirmed the homicide finding but did not say how Li died or release any further details.

The park where Li was found is less than a mile from her apartment. Her mother had reported her missing Monday.

Li was in the sixth grade at Conestoga Middle School.

The teen, who was initially considered a runaway by police, spoke Russian and struggled with English as a second language, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.