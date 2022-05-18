Kent man charged with beating his roommate to death

KENT, Wash. (AP) — A Kent man who is an experienced boxer was charged Tuesday with beating his roommate to death 13 days after he was last released from prison, according to King County prosecutors.

Kent police arrested Phillip Frazier, 59, early Friday at a “transitional home” and booked him into the King County Jail, where he is being held in lieu of $4 million bail, records show.

Charged with second-degree murder domestic violence, Frazier is scheduled to be arraigned May 26. Court records do not yet indicate which attorney is representing him, the Seattle Times reported.

Danny Jones, 60, was half Frazier’s size and died early Friday from blunt force trauma to his head and neck, charging papers say.

The confrontation between the men, who shared a bedroom, arose from Jones’ annoyance that Frazier had again awakened him with noise from a candy wrapper, according to the charges.

“As his roommate voiced his frustration and anger, the defendant reacted by slamming his roommate back onto his bed and hitting him with his fist multiple times to the side of his head,” Senior Deputy Prosecutor Jason Brookhyser wrote in charging papers.