9 juveniles escape SUV that rolled down embankment, 6 hurt

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Nine kids escaped from a smashed SUV that sped over a curb, rolled down a 50-foot (15-meter) embankment and stopped at the edge of a creek under Interstate 5 Thursday afternoon near Vancouver, Washington, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

Clark County sheriff’s officials said six of the young people were taken to Randall Children’s Hospital in Portland, Oregon, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. None appeared to have life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

All the occupants scrambled out of the SUV and climbed up to the street. Authorities did not release their names or ages but described them as “juveniles.”

“It is a miracle that no one was killed,” the Clark County Fire District 6 said in a Facebook post.

Emergency personnel responded around 1:15 p.m. to reports of a crash at Northeast 117th Street, officials said. Witnesses reported the SUV was driving east at a “high rate of speed” when the driver slid into the westbound lane, according to the sheriff’s office.

The SUV then struck a curb, went over the sidewalk and rolled down the embankment before coming to a stop on its side at the edge of Salmon Creek, officials said. A photo released by the sheriff’s office shows a severely damaged SUV with a missing back tire.