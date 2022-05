FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say an 8-year-old boy shot his 9-year-old brother while handling a handgun inside the family’s apartment in Federal Way, Washington.

KOMO reports police are investigating the shooting, which occurred just before 8 a.m. Thursday at a multi-family housing complex.

Police say the older boy was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center. His condition wasn’t immediately know.