Authorities: 14-year-old girl drowns in river near camp site

WENATCHEE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old Wenatchee, Washington, girl drowned in a river near a campground.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the Lake Creek campground about 4:15 p.m. Sunday. KOMO reports the caller reported the girl had been washed away in the Entiat River and a 20-year-old East Wenatchee male was stranded in the river atop a rock.

Approximately 40 rescuers from various departments responded.