Deputy shoots, kills man saying he “engaged” deputy

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. (AP) — A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed a man south of Roseburg on Wednesday, Oregon State Police said.

Deputies went to a residence in Myrtle Creek at about 8 a.m. Wednesday to investigate a domestic violence complaint, The World reported.

Spencer Heckathorne, 60, had fled but probable cause was established for his arrest for alleged menacing and recklessly endangering, police said.

Deputies and Myrtle Creek Police officers located him in a vehicle on a road near his house and he rammed two deputy vehicles and crashed into a ditch, according to police.

Heckathorne exited the vehicle, remained uncooperative and was shot once after he “engaged a uniformed deputy,” police said. No further explanation was given and the deputy’s name wasn’t made public.

He died at the scene, police said.

State police Major Crimes detectives from Springfield and Roseburg responded to help the Douglas County Major Crimes Team investigate the incident.

The Douglas County Major Crimes team is comprised of members from the Roseburg Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office and the Oregon State Police.

Additional details about the investigation will be made available through the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, police said.