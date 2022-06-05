Washington trooper hit by vehicle, sustains minor injuries

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington State trooper sustained minor injuries when he was struck by a vehicle while investigating a collision Sunday in Pierce County, authorities said.

Trooper Pedro Martos, 25, was standing at the scene of the collision on State Route 512 at about 3:15 a.m. when a pickup truck struck Martos’ vehicle, which had its emergency lights flashing, according to a statement issued by the patrol.

The trooper’s vehicle was shoved into a car involved in the original accident, the patrol said. The driver of that vehicle wasn’t hurt.

Martos was treated at a local hospital for minor leg and back injuries and was released, said Patrol Trooper John Dattilo.

The driver of the pickup was identified as Miguel Solorzano Cervacio, 44, of Tacoma. Solorzano Cervacio wasn’t hurt in the incident, which was under investigation, the patrol said.