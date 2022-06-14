Cyclist killed by hit-and-run driver was a nursing director

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities have identified the bicyclist who was struck and killed by a motorist in Yakima on Sunday morning.

Wendy Baker, 66, of Yakima was riding her bicycle on Summitview Road when she was hit and killed by a maroon SUV, Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies reported.

Baker, the former interim director of nursing at Yakima Valley College, was traveling west with a group of cyclists when an SUV swerved onto the shoulder and struck her, deputies reported.

Deputies are sill searching for the driver, who fled, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.

Baker died of blunt force trauma to her head and body, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said.

YVC President Linda Kaminski in a Monday email said the school was saddened by the tragedy and noted Baker’s accomplishments. Baker began teaching nursing at YVC in 2003 and became interim director of nursing in 2019. She retired in 2021.

“We are indebted to her for her excellent leadership of our nursing program and selfless service to our state and local community. Wendy was well loved by her students and her colleagues. Our prayers go out to her family and friends. She will be greatly missed,” Kaminski said.