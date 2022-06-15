No injuries in roof collapse of popular Buoy Beer in Astoria

Associated Press

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — A brewery in Astoria in northwestern Oregon partially has collapsed, with much of its roof caved in and parts of the building dangling into the Columbia River.

No one was killed or injured in the Tuesday incident and the restaurant was closed at the time, The Astorian reported. A natural gas leak was reported and utilities have since been turned off. The U.S. Coast Guard and emergency responders deployed to the scene.

In a tweet, Buoy Beer said “everyone is safe.”

Authorities don’t yet know what caused the warehouse-style Buoy Beer building to crumble.

Jessyka Dart-McLean, Buoy Beer’s marketing manager, said the part of the building that caved in had already been closed off to employees and the public. The popular brewery, located on a pier, closed its kitchen in September after discovering issues with the dock and pilings underneath.

“The Columbia River waters shift, and that’s what we were battling against in that area,” she said.

Jordan Lance, the former lead cook who worked at Buoy Beer, was among the onlookers gathered at the Sixth Street pier.

“I’m definitely sad to see it happening, but I knew it would happen sooner or later,” he said.

The company, one of the North Coast’s largest breweries, has been expanding the waterfront campus into neighboring buildings over the past few years.

City Manager Brett Estes said authorities are assessing the structure’s stability.

The brewery and restaurant will be shuttered indefinitely.