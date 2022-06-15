Police shoot man suspected of killing woman in Coos Bay

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — Police on Tuesday fatally shot a man in Coos Bay who was suspected of killing a woman days earlier, officials said.

Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier said in a statement Wednesday that Matthew Tyler Mikel was confronted by police at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Global Inn after investigators connected him to the killing of 34-year-old Amber Townsend, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Frasier said an altercation broke out, and two officers fired their handguns, hitting Mikel at least once, Frasier said. Mikel, 37, was pronounced dead at Bay Area Hospital.

At about 8:30 a.m. on June 11, Coos County police responded to reports of a woman on the ground near the 92600 Block of Cape Arago Highway. Townsend, of Coos Bay, was found with multiple shotgun wounds, Frasier said.

Investigators believe Townsend was walking on the highway when she was shot. She was taken to Bay Area Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Coos County’s protocol involving police shootings prevents Coos County Sheriff’s Office and Coos Bay police from investigating the incident, Frasier said. Oregon State Police will lead the investigation.

A news conference about the police shooting will be held Wednesday afternoon.