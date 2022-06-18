Person dead after police chase, shooting in Milwaukie

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a person is dead following a police pursuit and shooting in Milwaukie early Saturday.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office reported on Twitter that the shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. Deputies and Oregon State Police troopers were involved.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting followed an attempted traffic stop and a police chase, but few other details were released. It was not immediately known if the person shot was armed. There were no reports of injuries to officers.

The Clackamas Interagency Major Crimes team is investigating in conjunction with the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office. The sheriff’s office said further information would be released next week following the completion of an autopsy and additional investigation.