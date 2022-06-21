Everett police investigate shooting that left 2 dead, 1 hurt

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Major crimes detectives from the Everett Police Department are investigating a shooting that left two men dead and another hospitalized Monday. Officers are still working to identify the suspect, who police say fled before their arrival.

Police responded to a house on Lexington Avenue after a report of shots fired just after 4 p.m. and found a man in his 40s suffering from gunshot wounds in the doorway. He was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center, the Seattle Times reported.

Officers found two other men with gunshot wounds unresponsive inside the house. Authorities tried to save the men, who were also in their 40s, but they were declared dead.

Officer Kerby Duncan said police are still investigating the connections between the three men and are gathering identifying information about the suspect. No additional information about the shooting was immediately available.

Major crimes detectives are also investigating a Sunday morning shooting that stemmed from an altercation in a parking area at Colby Avenue and 44th Street Southeast. A man in his 30s was critically hurt but is stable.

“We have our share of shootings, but having this many shootings close together is abnormal,” Duncan said.