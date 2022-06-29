Eugene woman attacked with acid for third time since March

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A Eugene, Oregon, woman who had acid thrown on her while walking her dog in March has been the target of two additional acid attacks at her home, believed to be committed by the same person, according to the Eugene Police Department.

The Eugene Police Department is also investigating at least two of the incidents as bias crimes after the suspect made comments about the woman being Native American, The Register-Guard reported.

The latest incident happened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday when she opened her door and someone threw acid on her, police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin said. The woman was taken to a hospital for chemical burns.

On March 28, a cup of acid was thrown on the woman, which required hospital treatment for chemical burns.

On June 19, the woman reported a man had broken into her residence, poured a chemical on her and lit her on fire. She put out the flames using a sandal and was treated for burns at the hospital, McLaughlin said.

The victim also told police in March that in November 2021 an unknown attacker threw a cup of glass shards on her while she was walking her dog. She sustained minor injuries.

The attacker has been described as a young white man wearing dark clothing and a face mask. Eugene police are seeking any tips that may help investigators locate the suspect.