Washington town of Conconully hit by flash flooding

CONCONULLY, Wash. (AP) — A flash flood flowed through the streets of the town of Conconully in Washington’s remote Okanogan County on Monday, sending a foot of water and mud into 30 to 40 homes and businesses.

County emergency managers saud 1.7 inches of rain fell in the 36 hours before the Monday flood, KING5 reported. Most of the rain fell in just two hours.

The north fork of Salmon Creek spilled over its banks, running down Main Street and into Conconully State Park, which was full of people celebrating the Fourth of July. The park was evacuated without incident. There were no reports of serious injuries in the town of about 210 people.

“The creek was coming over the bridge,” resident Angie Eberhart said. “The whole thing was clogged up with trees and debris and water was just gushing all the way through.”

One new home that was about 90% complete was destroyed.

“I talked to the owners yesterday,” Okanogan County Director of Emergency Management Maurice Goodall said. “Their kitchen cabinets were actually sitting out of the box on the floor ready to be installed when the flood came.”