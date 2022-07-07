6 monkeypox cases confirmed in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Health officials in Oregon said Thursday they have confirmed six cases of monkeypox in the state.

The cases — all affecting men — include one in Multnomah County; three in Lane County; and two in Washington County, the Oregon Health Authority said in a statement. There have been no deaths.

Globally, nationally and in Oregon, cases were initially associated with travel but more recent cases do not have a history of travel, indicating transmission within the United States and Oregon, officials said. Officials said the same in Washington state this week, reporting nine cases in the most populous county, which includes Seattle.

Dr. Tim Menza, OHA senior health advisor for monkeypox response, said while anyone can be affected by monkeypox, the current global outbreak has largely affected men who have sex with men.

“Right now our priority should be empowering men who have sex with men and the larger LGBTQIA+ and queer community and their health care providers with information, testing, prevention and treatment strategies,” he said.

Oregon’s supply of vaccines has been limited but federal allocations to OHA have been arriving in recent days and are expected to increase. Menza said he hopes to expand vaccine availability to beyond just those who have been exposed to the virus.

Experts say anyone can be infected through close contact with a sick person, their clothing or bedsheets. Most monkeypox patients experience fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions.

Most people recover within about two to four weeks without needing to be hospitalized, monkeypox can be fatal for up to 6% of cases and is thought to be more severe in children.