No charges against officers who drove through crowd

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney has decided against charging officers after they drove a patrol unit through a crowd and injured at least two in January 2021.

Officers responded to complaints of street racers, KOMO-TV reported. Officers Khanh Phan and Christopher Bain arrived and were soon surrounded by more than 100 people, said Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney Mary Robnett.

Officers could hear people shouting “block the cops,” Robnett said.

The crowd started kicking, hitting and rocking the car, while yelling profanities at the officers. A report says the officer saw a small opening in front of his car and drove forward slowly, knocking several people down nearby.

One pedestrian ended up under the vehicle and was run over by the rear tire.

Robnett’s office said it looked into whether to charge the officers with deadly force but said it is unlikely his vehicle could be considered a deadly weapon in this situation.

The investigation also said there was overwhelming evidence there was enough for the situation to be considered self-defense.”

“PPO Phan’s actions were reasonable and necessary to protect himself from death or injury and to remove himself from imminent danger,” the court records say. “He took a measured response to an unruly, aggressive, and dangerous mob.”