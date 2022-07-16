Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 6:32 PM

Japanese marathon runners to miss worlds due to COVID-19

KTVZ

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Two Japanese marathon runners have tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the race at the world championships.

World Athletics announced Saturday that two of the country’s six athletes entered in the marathon tested positive along with the head coach and four members of the support staff.

All will have to be isolated for five days, a period that will run through the men’s race Sunday and the women’s race Monday.

The federation did not say which of the six Japanese runners entered in the marathons had tested positive.

Gaku Hoshi, Yusuke Nishiyama and Kengo Suzuki are entered in the men’s race and Mao Ichiyama, Mizuki Matsuda and Hitomi Niiya are entered in the women’s.

Athletes had to be fully vaccinated to be participate at the worlds. Organizers are recommending, but not requiring, masks to be worn in indoor areas during the championships.

Article Topic Follows: AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content