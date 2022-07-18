2 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at house party in SW Washington

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Two people were killed and two others were hurt in a shooting early Sunday at a large party in in Vancouver, Washington, police said.

Vancouver police said officers responded at 1:20 a.m. Sunday to a house in the Harney Heights neighborhood where more than 50 people had gathered for a party.

Officers found one person dead of gunshot wounds and two others injured, according to police.

The two injured people were taken to a hospital, where one of them died, police said. A fourth person shot at the party arrived at the hospital by car. Police said the two surviving gunshot victims were in serious condition on Sunday.

Police detectives are investigating. Police have not said what happened before the shootings and whether any arrests have been made.

The names of the people shot have not been released.