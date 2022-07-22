Ex-police officer found guilty of damaging family’s property

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A former police officer has been found guilty of damaging a family’s Halloween decorations outside their home west of Portland, Oregon, in 2020.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that Steven Teets was found guilty of second-degree criminal mischief and sentenced to 24 months of probation, KOIN-TV reported.

Just before 1 a.m. the night of the incident, the Forest Grove homeowners heard their car alarms in their driveway.

When the homeowners looked outside, they said saw a man hit their Black Lives Matter sign. The District Attorney’s Office said Teets approached the family aggressively at their door so they shut the door and locked it.

When they told him to leave, Teets broke items on their porch and pounded on their door, the DA’s office said.

Teets left after the family said they called 911. A Forest Grove police officer found Teets a short distance away.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Teets appeared to be intoxicated after the incident.

In December 2021, Teets relinquished his police certification.

In addition to his probation sentencing, Teets is also barred from further contact with the victims, must complete 80 hours of community service and complete counseling for alcohol abuse and anger management.