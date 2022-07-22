Skip to Content
Man dies of gunshot wound after road-rage confrontation

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police on Thursday were investigating a fatal shooting in the SoDo neighborhood that apparently escalated to gunfire after two motorists had a roadway confrontation, authorities said.

Police were called to the 4100 block of 4th Avenue South at a Costco store around 10:15 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting, KOMO-TV reported.

When officers arrived, they found a 68-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. The unidentified victim was rushed to Harborview Medical Center, where he died, police said in a written statement.

Witnesses told police the victim and a 38-year-old man had been involved in a road rage confrontation before the man was shot. Police said the younger man called 911 to report the incident and remained at the scene to provide a statement to police.

Police seized the man’s gun as evidence.

It was not immediately clear if the suspect would be charged in connection with the shooting.

