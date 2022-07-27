Doctor’s license suspended following sexual assault arrest

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — The Washington State Department of Health this week suspended the license of a doctor on the Olympic Peninsula after he was arrested on charges of rape and taking indecent liberties with patients.

Court documents say Josiah Hill is accused of sexually assaulting three patients at Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles, KING5 reported.

Multiple women reported Hill made inappropriate comments before touching their breasts, according to documents. In another report, a woman said she was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crash, and when she awoke, she was being sexually assaulted by a doctor.

Hill was arrested July 14 and jailed on $1 million bond. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

According to notes from an internal investigation, a nurse working during one of the alleged assaults noticed Hill was acting “odd” and he was not talking with the patient about treatment. Hill also failed to document when he went to see the patient on another floor of the hospital after she left the emergency room, according to court records.

Additionally, an investigator with the state Department of Health reported concerns about medications given to one of the victims while they were in the emergency room under Hill’s care, according to court documents.

The combination of drugs administered to the patient “could potentially cause significant physical and psychological effects if given within close proximity to each other due to the peak effect time of the drugs,” according to court documents.