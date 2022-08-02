Gov. declares conflagration for wildfire south of The Dalles

MAUPIN, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in order to get resources to a fire burning south of The Dalles in Wasco County.

The Miller Road/Dodge Fire sparked Tuesday afternoon near the community of Juniper Flats and is burning in grass, brush, and juniper. It was estimated to have burned about 1.5 square mile.

The Wasco County sheriff issued several evacuations orders near the fire, including some telling residents to leave immediately.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said Oregon Highway 216 was closed from the junction with U.S. 197 to Pine Grove.

“With many fires actively burning across the state and several weeks of peak fire season ahead of us, I am urging all Oregonians to be prepared and do their part to help prevent wildfires – just one spark can light a fire that will quickly spread,” Brown said in a statement.

The governor’s declaration allows the state fire marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment to help local resources in battling the fire.