Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 7:31 PM

Gov. declares conflagration for wildfire south of The Dalles

KTVZ

MAUPIN, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in order to get resources to a fire burning south of The Dalles in Wasco County.

The Miller Road/Dodge Fire sparked Tuesday afternoon near the community of Juniper Flats and is burning in grass, brush, and juniper. It was estimated to have burned about 1.5 square mile.

The Wasco County sheriff issued several evacuations orders near the fire, including some telling residents to leave immediately.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said Oregon Highway 216 was closed from the junction with U.S. 197 to Pine Grove.

“With many fires actively burning across the state and several weeks of peak fire season ahead of us, I am urging all Oregonians to be prepared and do their part to help prevent wildfires – just one spark can light a fire that will quickly spread,” Brown said in a statement.

The governor’s declaration allows the state fire marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment to help local resources in battling the fire.

Article Topic Follows: AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content