Light rail train strikes barrier in Oregon, 2 hurt

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two people were hurt when a MAX light rail train plowed into a barricade in Milwaukie, Oregon, driving over a paved sidewalk and kicking up chunks of concrete, officials said.

Clackamas Fire said in a statement that shortly before 8 a.m. Friday, the Orange Line train failed to stop at the end-of-the-line barricade at the Southeast Park Avenue station, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Officials said two people had minor injuries and were treated at the train station.

Photos showed the barricade toppled over and scattered rubble from the broken sidewalk. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

TriMet said in a tweet that MAX’s Orange- and Yellow-line trains were delayed 15 to 30 minutes due to the collision.