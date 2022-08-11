Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
Wildland firefighter killed by falling tree on Oregon blaze

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (AP) — A firefighter who was hit by a falling tree while battling a wildfire near Oakridge, Oregon has died of his injuries, authorities said Thursday.

Collin Hagan, who was with the Craig Interagency Hot Shots from Colorado, died Wednesday of injuries he sustained while working on the Big Swamp fire in the Willamette National Forest, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management said in a statement.

The 27-year-old Hagan was from Toivola, Michigan, Douglas County, Oregon sheriff’s officials told KOBI-TV in Medford.

The Big Swamp fire and several others in the area were started by lightning strikes about 10 days ago.

Fire crews have kept it to about two-tenths of a square mile in size.

