Police: Woman dies in Seattle light rail station accident

SEATTLE (AP) — Police say a woman has died after being struck by a Seattle light rail train at a station on Sunday.

KIRO-TV reports that firefighters worked to extricate the woman from between the train and a platform at the Mount Baker Station. She was evaluated by paramedics before being pronounced dead at the scene.

In a tweet, Seattle police described the incident, which was reported at 1:30 p.m., as a collision. Police said an investigation was continuing.

Sound Transit, or the Central Puget Sound Regional Transit Authority, said shuttle buses were serving passengers on the 1 Line between Beacon Hill Station and Columbia City as first responders worked the scene.