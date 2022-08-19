Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
today at 11:52 AM
Published 11:26 AM

Firefighter dies in Josephine County, Oregon

KTVZ

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a firefighter working a blaze in Josephine County, Oregon, has died.

The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management confirmed the Thursday death in a Facebook post.

KOIN reports the identity of the firefighter is being withheld until the family is notified. An investigation is underway to determine the cause.

Last week, a firefighter from Colorado, 27-year-old Collin Hagan, died while fighting a wildfire in Douglas County, Oregon. Hagan was seriously hurt by a falling tree before he succumbed to his injuries, according to officials.

Article Topic Follows: AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content