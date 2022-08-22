Man shot by Oregon police Friday in critical condition

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — The family of a man accused of attacking a Hillsboro police officer Friday says he was in critical condition Monday after the officer shot him during the confrontation.

On Monday, the Hillsboro Police Department identified the man who was shot as 20-year-old Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano, KGW reported.

In an initial statement on Friday, Hillsboro police said that around 1 p.m. an officer was attacked near the agency’s West Precinct building. Police said witnesses told them the officer was attacked near his patrol vehicle.

Details about the alleged attack, the name of the officer and whether the officer was injured haven’t been released.

Aguilar-Mandujano’s family said Monday he was shot by a Hillsboro police officer three times in the head area and once in the shoulder and remained at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland.

Washington’s County’s major crime team is investigating.

Aguilar-Mandujano’s mother, father and sister said they’re considering legal action against Hillsboro police.