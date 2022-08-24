Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
today at 4:22 PM
Published 3:55 PM

Police shoot, kill man, 69, in McMinnville, Oregon

KTVZ

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (AP) — Police in McMinnville, Oregon, shot and killed a man on Tuesday, according to Oregon State Police.

The man who died has been identified as Laurence Dickson, 69, KOIN-TV reported.

McMinnville police officers responded to a report of a possible suicidal man at an apartment building just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, police said.

When officers arrived, state police said Dickson left the apartment building and “confronted officers,” but the agency did not give details.

Preliminary investigation shows “at least one round was fired by officers,” hitting Dickson, police said. Investigators said Dickson died at the scene.

Two McMinnville police officers are on administrative leave, according to Oregon State Police. Their names were not released on Wednesday.

No other details about the deadly shooting were immediately released. State police said their investigation is ongoing.

Article Topic Follows: AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content