Police shoot, kill man, 69, in McMinnville, Oregon

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (AP) — Police in McMinnville, Oregon, shot and killed a man on Tuesday, according to Oregon State Police.

The man who died has been identified as Laurence Dickson, 69, KOIN-TV reported.

McMinnville police officers responded to a report of a possible suicidal man at an apartment building just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, police said.

When officers arrived, state police said Dickson left the apartment building and “confronted officers,” but the agency did not give details.

Preliminary investigation shows “at least one round was fired by officers,” hitting Dickson, police said. Investigators said Dickson died at the scene.

Two McMinnville police officers are on administrative leave, according to Oregon State Police. Their names were not released on Wednesday.

No other details about the deadly shooting were immediately released. State police said their investigation is ongoing.