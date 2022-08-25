Canadian man falls to death while climbing Mount Rainier

MOUNT RAINIER NATIONAL PARK, Wash. (AP) — The body of a Canadian man was recovered this week after he fell while climbing Mount Rainier on Monday, the National Park Service said.

Witnesses reported seeing a climber take a “substantial fall” while descending the Disappointment Cleaver route on Mount Rainier’s south side, KING-TV reported.

Mountain climbing guides and rangers tried to locate the climber but were initially unsuccessful.

National Park Service rangers located and extricated his body on Tuesday using a helicopter.

The National Park Service later identified the climber as 52-year-old Chun Hui Zhang of Surrey, British Columbia. Zhang was reportedly on a private recreational summit climb with friends.

The National Park Service credited guides and staff from International Mountain Guides and Rainier Mountaineering, Inc. for providing valuable assistance throughout the incident.