Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 3:35 PM

Canadian man falls to death while climbing Mount Rainier

KTVZ

MOUNT RAINIER NATIONAL PARK, Wash. (AP) — The body of a Canadian man was recovered this week after he fell while climbing Mount Rainier on Monday, the National Park Service said.

Witnesses reported seeing a climber take a “substantial fall” while descending the Disappointment Cleaver route on Mount Rainier’s south side, KING-TV reported.

Mountain climbing guides and rangers tried to locate the climber but were initially unsuccessful.

National Park Service rangers located and extricated his body on Tuesday using a helicopter.

The National Park Service later identified the climber as 52-year-old Chun Hui Zhang of Surrey, British Columbia. Zhang was reportedly on a private recreational summit climb with friends.

The National Park Service credited guides and staff from International Mountain Guides and Rainier Mountaineering, Inc. for providing valuable assistance throughout the incident.

Article Topic Follows: AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content