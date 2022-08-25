Kent teachers on strike, delaying first day of school

KENT, Wash. (AP) — The Kent School District says Thursday’s scheduled start of the school year will be delayed until further notice. Teachers who are locked in a contract battle with the district will be hitting the picket lines on what was supposed to be the first day of class.

Now parents are left hanging, waiting to find out how long the strike will last.

Teachers are demanding smaller class sizes, higher pay and more mental and behavioral health support for students, KOMO News reported.

They say they don’t want to strike; they want to be with their students in the classroom but say their bargaining team and the district are still far from reaching an agreement.

“We’re not seeing any traction,” said George T. Daniel Elementary first grade teacher David Bohn. “We’re not seeing any closure on the needs for our students and how we’re going to fund those needs.”

The district confirmed the start of school is delayed. The district central office, middle school and high school offices will be open. The district is also continuing high school sports, but meal service will not start up until school does.

“KSD, you have got to be held accountable to be sure you are providing our schools the supports and services our students deserve and our communities deserve,” KEA Vice President Layla Jones said.