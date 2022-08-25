Swastika Mountain in Oregon to get new name

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The name of a mountain south of Eugene, Oregon, will soon be changed.

The Oregon Geographic Names Board confirmed Wednesday that Swastika Mountain, which refers to a symbol of the German Nazi Party, will be changed, KOIN-TV reported.

A final decision on the new name for the mountain outside Cottage Grove will be made in December.

So far, two name change proposals — Umpqua Mountain and Mount Halo — have been submitted to the Oregon Geographic Names Board.

The mountain is more than 4,000 feet (1,219 meters) tall and is located in the Umpqua National Forest.

In the Umpqua proposal is an email voicing support from Jeremy Johnson, the cultural resources program manager for the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians.

Mount Halo refers to Chief Halito, leader of the Yoncalla Kalapuya tribe, whose name was commonly shortened to Chief Halo.