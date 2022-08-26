Wildfires near Spokane, White Swan prompting evacuations

WHITE SWAN, Wash. (AP) — Two fast-moving wildfires are prompting mandatory evacuations Friday afternoon near Spokane and the town of White Swan, officials said.

A wildfire was burning just west of downtown Spokane Friday afternoon near Palisades Park with people in the area told to leave their homes now, KXLY reported. Firefighters were at the scene of the small blaze deemed the Palisades Fire and aircraft was dropping water.

Those living north toward Houston Road, west to Grove Road, south to Greenwood Road, and east to Government Way were urged to evacuate immediately. Others north of the fire were told to get ready to leave.

In Central Washington, the Medicine Valley Road Fire on the Yakama Indian Reservation started Friday afternoon, had burned about 1.5 square miles (3.9 square kilometers) and was being pushed by wind, the Yakima County Fire District #5 said on Facebook.

People from West White Swan Road North to Branch Road and everyone west of Wesley Road were told to leave the area immediately. Others nearby, including residents of White Swan, were told to be set to go.

Officials said the fire was burning in light, flashy fuels. It was burning east toward Hawk Road.

White Swan is an unincorporated community located on the Yakama Indian Reservation southwest of Yakima.